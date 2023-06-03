The arrival of rain to eastern Canada has brought relief to firefighters in Nova Scotia province battling historic wildfires for nearly a week, though the situation in Quebec remained critical.

Of the fires threatening Nova Scotia's provincial capital Halifax, 85 percent have been brought under control to "a state of being held," authorities said at a press conference on Saturday.

"The rain that we are getting now is going to help the suppression issues, but that being said this fire is not out and it will not be declared out for some time," said Dave Steeves of the provincial Department of Natural Resources.

By Friday evening, half of the 16,000 evacuees from Halifax's northeastern suburbs had been allowed to return home.

"This is excellent," Dave Meldrum, deputy chief of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services, said of the rain.

"This is not a heavy downpour that runs off and disappears — this will soak into the ground more effectively."

Canadian armed services and US firefighters are expected to join in the region's wildfire suppression efforts over the weekend.