Sunday, June 4, 2023

A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans has said it captured several Russian soldiers during a cross-border raid and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian Volunteer Corps made the claim in a video statement released on Telegram. The brief clip showed what appeared to be around a dozen Russian soldiers being held captive, with two lying on hospital beds.

The group said earlier it had taken two soldiers prisoner.

1559 GMT — Russian forces repel incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs

Russian forces used artillery to repel a cross-border incursion by a group of pro-Ukrainian "saboteurs", Interfax news agency has reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

Earlier, the governor of Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, had reported fighting in the border town of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

1426 GMT — Russian governor says he is ready to meet group keeping captives

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has said that he was willing to meet a pro-Ukraine group of Russian fighters keeping two Russian soldiers captive.

The group said earlier it was willing to exchange the soldiers in exchange for a meeting with the governor.

"Most likely they killed them, as hard as it is for me to say. But if they are alive, from 5-6 pm - Shebekino checkpoint. I guarantee safety," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

1116 GMT — Thousands relocated amid 'Ukraine shelling' in Russia's Belgorod

Shelling by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Belgorod region has continued overnight after two people were killed the previous night and hundreds of children were evacuated away from the border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Overnight, it was quite restless," Gladkov said on the Telegram channel, adding that the Shebekino and Volokonovsky districts suffered "lots" of damage from shelling during the night.

More than 4,000 people were relocated to temporary accommodation in the region, which borders Ukraine to its south and west, Gladkov said.

In late May, Russia's military said it had repelled one of the most serious cross-border attacks by a Ukrainian "sabotage group" that it said had entered Russian territory in Belgorod.

Ukraine denied attacking Moscow last week and has also denied that its military is involved in the incursions into Belgorod. It says they are conducted by Russian volunteer fighters.

0836 GMT — Kiev says Russia hit airfield in central Ukraine

Kiev has said that Russian missiles had struck an airfield near the city of Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine.

"Six missiles and five attack drones" were launched by Russia, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on television.

"Unfortunately not all of them were destroyed. Of the six, four were destroyed by air defence and two hit the operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi," he said, giving no further details.

The attack comes as Russia has intensified air assaults on Ukraine, with the capital Kiev attacked several days in a row this week.

0711 GMT — Five drones shot downed in Crimea's Dzhankoi: Russian official