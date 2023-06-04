WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 50 AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack last week: Uganda
Al Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's central government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the dawn attack on May 26.
More than 50 AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack last week: Uganda
The militants drove a car laden with explosives into the base in Bulo Marer, leading to a gunfight. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
June 4, 2023

At least 54 African Union peacekeepers were killed when terrorists attacked a base housing Ugandan units in Somalia last week, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said.

"We discovered the lifeless bodies of 54 fallen soldiers, including a commander," Museveni said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account late Saturday.

Al Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the dawn attack on May 26.

The terrorists drove a car laden with explosives into the base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometres (75 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, leading to a gunfight, local residents and a Somali military commander told AFP.

The toll is one of the heaviest yet since government forces backed by the AU force known as ATMIS launched an offensive last August against Al Shabab.

Museveni had already said last week that an initial panicked reaction to the attack contributed to the toll.

RelatedVolunteers bury 180 unidentified bodies recovered from Sudan combat zones
RECOMMENDED

'Remarkable resilience'

"The mistake was made by two commanders, Maj. Oluka and Maj. Obbo, who ordered the soldiers to retreat," Museveni said in the statement, adding that they would face charges in a court martial.

However, "our soldiers demonstrated remarkable resilience and reorganised themselves, resulting in the recapture of the base."

The 20,000-member ATMIS force has a more offensive remit than its predecessor, known as AMISOM.

The force is drawn from Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya, with troops deployed in southern and central Somalia.

Its goal is to hand over security responsibilities to Somalia's army and police by 2024.

RelatedUganda president approves anti-LGBT legislation with death penalty on table
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15