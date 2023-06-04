The cause of India's deadliest train disaster in decades was linked to the signal system, the railway minister said, as families scoured hospitals and morgues for missing relatives.

"We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible for it," India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told news agency ANI on Sunday, but said it was "not appropriate" to give details before a final investigation report.

Friday night's crash left more than 300 people dead and injuring hundreds more.

Mounds of debris were piled high at the site of the crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, as workers started to clear the smashed carriages and the blood-stained wreckage where hundreds were also wounded.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by the number of casualties.

There was confusion about the exact sequence of events, but reports cited railway officials saying a signalling error had sent the Coromandal Express running south from Kolkata to Chennai onto a side track.

It slammed into a freight train and the wreckage derailed an express running north from India's tech hub Bengaluru to Kolkata that was also passing the site.

Odisha state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that about 900 injured people had been hospitalised.

'Someone should be punished'

Vaishnaw said the "change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that", a technical term referring to a complex signal system designed to stop trains colliding by arranging their movement on the tracks.

"Whoever did it, and how it happened, will be found out after proper investigation," he added.