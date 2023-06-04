Half a million protesters packed the streets of central Warsaw, Poland's opposition organisers have said claiming one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in the 30 years since the end of communism.

People travelled from across the country after former prime minister Donald Tusk, head of the centrist opposition party Civic Platform (PO), called for the protest on Sunday against "the high cost of living, swindling and lying, and for democracy, free elections and the EU"

Lech Walesa, a former Polish president, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the fight against communism, joined opposition figures at the head of the march ahead of legislative elections in the autumn.

The leaders of most opposition parties encouraged their supporters to join the march against the nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

"City Hall estimates (the number of protesters) at 500,000 now," the organisers' spokesperson Jan Grabiec told AFP.

Decked out in the red and white colours of the nation, demonstrators carried placards proclaiming "Enough is enough", "Free, European Poland".

Once the head of the European Council, Tusk addressed the crowds saying the opposition's role is "of comparable importance" to that in the 1980s and the fight against communism.