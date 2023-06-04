WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill dozens, kidnap children in Nigeria's Zamfara state
Local residents say the incident took place after villagers refused to pay a fee to gangs in order to farm their own land.
Thinly stretched security forces in the region are struggling to curb gang violence. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 4, 2023

Gunmen in northern Nigeria killed dozens of people and kidnapped a number of children in two separate attacks, police and residents have said, the latest incidents in a region dogged by armed violence.

Residents said on Sunday that armed men had attacked Janbako and Sakkida villages in northwestern Zamfara state on Saturday, killing 24 people. The gunmen also abducted several children who were collecting firewood in a forest in neighbouring Gora village.

Armed gangs on motorbikes frequently take advantage of thinly stretched security forces in the region to kidnap villagers, motorists and students for ransom.

Hussaini Ahmadu and Abubakar Maradun, local residents in Janbako and Sakkida, told Reuters by phone that the gangs had earlier in the week demanded villagers pay a fee to enable them to farm their fields, but villagers did not do so.

Zamfara police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar confirmed the attacks but said only 13 people had been reported killed and nine young boys and girls kidnapped.

In north-central Benue state, gunmen killed 25 people and set their houses on fire during an attack on Saturday on the Imande Mbakange community, two residents said. The motive of the attack was not known.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
