In various Turkish diplomatic missions worldwide, traditional Turkish cuisine was showcased, highlighting the rich flavours and diversity of Turkish breakfast on World Breakfast Day.

As part of the annual World Breakfast Day, designated by UNESCO to be celebrated on the first Sunday of June, Türkiye orchestrated a series of events aimed at promoting the cherished Turkish breakfast tradition to a worldwide audience.

The gathering, held by Turkish diplomatic missions in Beijing, Moscow, Brussels, Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, Berlin, Vienna, and Baku, featured traditional Turkish cuisine.

Guests were treated to an array of Turkish delicacies, including su boregi (cheese-filled pastry), sucuklu yumurta (eggs and Turkish sausage), menemen (scrambled eggs with cheese and vegetables), simit (sesame bread rings), and pogaca (cheese and vegetable-stuffed buns), all complemented by traditional Turkish tea.