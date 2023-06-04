Foreign ministers worldwide have extended congratulations to Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's foreign minister after the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his congratulations to Fidan and wished him "great success in this honorable position." Bayramov expressed confidence that the bonds of brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan an d Türkiye would be further strengthened.

In a later phone conversation, Bayramov and Fidan exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations and regional issues, and Bayramov invited Fidan to visit Azerbaijan, according to an Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement.

Tahsin Ertugruloglu, from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), also extended well wishes to Fidan. He took to Twitter to voice his belief that the two leaders would continue to work with determination to advance their national causes.

Expressing congratulations to Fidan on his appointment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he is looking forward to "continuing to work with Turkish Foreign Ministry as valued NATO Allies and partners."

Catherine Colonna in France said: "See you soon to continue French-Turkish cooperation, peace and regional stability, global issues, dialogue at NATO." Her message, also shared in Turkish, highlighted the importance of the ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, expressed his gratitude to Fidan for his commitment to establishing lasting peace in the region. Yermak emphasised their close friendship and Ukraine's strong ties with Türkiye.

"Looking forward to working together and further developing the strategic partnership between our two friendly nations," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, also said.

Similarly, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom congratulated Fidan and expressed his expectation of "good cooperation" between their countries.

Bruno Rodriguez from Cuba was also among Fidan's counterparts to send congratulations.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stressed friendly relations between Rome and Ankara as well as the strategic partnership of the two countries in NATO and the Mediterranean in his message to Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's new foreign minister.

"We are ready to work together to address global challenges," he said.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, who represented his country at President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony on Saturday, said on Twitter: "Congratulations Hakan Fidan for your appointment as Foreign Minister of Türkiye. Looking forward to working together to deepen Romania-Türkiye Strategic Partnership, make Black Sea peaceful, prosperous resilient and NATO stronger!"

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also conveyed his congratulations to Fidan, saying on Twitter: "I sincerely congratulate my brother Hakan Fidan for his appointment as the Turkish foreign minister. We had many close meetings. He is a professional and wise diplomat.”