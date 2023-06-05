WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nearly 80 schoolgirls poisoned, hospitalised in northern Afghanistan
An investigation is ongoing and initial inquiries show that someone with a grudge paid a third party to carry out the attacks at two primary schools in the Sar-e-Pul province.
Nearly 80 schoolgirls poisoned, hospitalised in northern Afghanistan
It is thought to be the first time this kind of assault has happened since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
June 5, 2023

Nearly 80 girls have been poisoned and hospitalised in two separate attacks at their primary schools in northern Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, a local education official said.

Mohammad Rahmani, who heads the provincial education department, said on Sunday that nearly 80 female students were poisoned in Sangcharak district.

He said 60 students were poisoned in Naswan-e-Kabod Aab School and 17 others were poisoned in Naswan-e-Faizabad School.

“Both primary schools are near to each other and were targeted one after the other,” he said. “We shifted the students to the hospital, and now they are all fine."

The department's investigation is ongoing and initial inquiries show that someone with a grudge paid a third party to carry out the attacks, Rahmani said.

He gave no information on how the girls were poisoned or the nature of their injuries. Rahmani did not give their ages but said they were in grades 1 to 6.

RelatedTaliban orders Afghan girls' schools shut hours after reopening
RECOMMENDED

Wave of poisonings

Afghan girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade, including university, and women are barred from most jobs and public spaces.

The attack is thought to be the first time this kind of assault has happened since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021 and began their crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls.

However, neighbouring Iran has been rocked by a wave of poisonings, mostly in girls' schools, dating back to last November.

Thousands of students said they were sickened by noxious fumes in the incidents. But there has been no word on who might be behind the incidents or what — if any — chemicals have been used.

RelatedWhat’s behind the Afghanistan-Iran border clashes?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15