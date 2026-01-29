South Korea's Hanwha will supply Norway with long-range rocket artillery systems worth 19 billion kroner ($1.98 billion), Oslo has announced.

The contract includes the purchase of 16 launch systems and an undisclosed amount of munitions with a range of up to 500 kilometres, Norway's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

It also included logistical support, training equipment and support systems, it added.

"This procurement will enhance our ability to credibly deter potential adversaries," Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said, noting that the long-range artillery represented a new capacity for the country's military.

Norway opted for Hanwha's systems over those of Franco-German group KNDS, Germany's Rheinmetall and a consortium bringing together Sweden's Saab and US company Boeing.