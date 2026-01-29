South Korea's Hanwha will supply Norway with long-range rocket artillery systems worth 19 billion kroner ($1.98 billion), Oslo has announced.
The contract includes the purchase of 16 launch systems and an undisclosed amount of munitions with a range of up to 500 kilometres, Norway's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.
It also included logistical support, training equipment and support systems, it added.
"This procurement will enhance our ability to credibly deter potential adversaries," Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said, noting that the long-range artillery represented a new capacity for the country's military.
Norway opted for Hanwha's systems over those of Franco-German group KNDS, Germany's Rheinmetall and a consortium bringing together Sweden's Saab and US company Boeing.
A member of the Western military alliance NATO, Norway shares a 198-kilometre land border with Russia in the Arctic.
According to Oslo, only Hanwha's Chunmoo system met all of the Nordic country's requirements, particularly in terms of range.
The munitions are expected to be manufactured in Poland, which has ordered nearly 300 of the same system and arranged for local production, the Norwegian government said.