WORLD
1 min read
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Norway selected Hanwha’s systems, rejecting bids from KNDS, Germany’s Rheinmetall, and a Saab–Boeing consortium.
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
According to Oslo, only Hanwha's Chunmoo system met all of the Nordic country's requirements, particularly in terms of range. / Reuters
January 29, 2026

South Korea's Hanwha will supply Norway with long-range rocket artillery systems worth 19 billion kroner ($1.98 billion), Oslo has announced.

The contract includes the purchase of 16 launch systems and an undisclosed amount of munitions with a range of up to 500 kilometres, Norway's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

It also included logistical support, training equipment and support systems, it added.

"This procurement will enhance our ability to credibly deter potential adversaries," Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said, noting that the long-range artillery represented a new capacity for the country's military.

Norway opted for Hanwha's systems over those of Franco-German group KNDS, Germany's Rheinmetall and a consortium bringing together Sweden's Saab and US company Boeing.

RECOMMENDED

A member of the Western military alliance NATO, Norway shares a 198-kilometre land border with Russia in the Arctic.

According to Oslo, only Hanwha's Chunmoo system met all of the Nordic country's requirements, particularly in terms of range.

The munitions are expected to be manufactured in Poland, which has ordered nearly 300 of the same system and arranged for local production, the Norwegian government said.

RelatedTRT World - Poland and South Korea seal $3.8B missile co-production deal
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure