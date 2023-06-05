Hundreds of people have been arrested across Senegal since deadly protests broke out against the sentencing of an opposition leader, an official said on Sunday.

Violence erupted in Senegal’s capital Dakar and some towns on Thursday after Ousmane Sonko, president of the PASTEF-Patriots party, was sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth.”

Fresh protests broke out on Friday, bringing the death toll to 15.

“About 500 arrests have been made since the beginning of the protests. Some of those arrested belong to political parties, but the majority are without party affiliation,” Interior Minister Antoine Diome told reporters in Dakar on Sunday.

He said there was relative calm on Saturday and Sunday with a “decrease in intensity” of the demonstrations.

Diome also blamed foreign influence for fuelling the protests, adding that “it is the country that is under attack.”

On Sunday, the Communication Ministry said the government has suspended mobile phone data as part of measures to prevent the “dissemination of hateful and subversive messages.”