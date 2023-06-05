WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senegal arrests around 500 people since deadly protests broke out
Heavy deployments of security forces around the capital remained, with army personnel patrolling largely empty streets, local media reported.
Senegal arrests around 500 people since deadly protests broke out
Fresh protests broke out on Friday, bringing the death toll to 15. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
June 5, 2023

Hundreds of people have been arrested across Senegal since deadly protests broke out against the sentencing of an opposition leader, an official said on Sunday.

Violence erupted in Senegal’s capital Dakar and some towns on Thursday after Ousmane Sonko, president of the PASTEF-Patriots party, was sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth.”

Fresh protests broke out on Friday, bringing the death toll to 15.

“About 500 arrests have been made since the beginning of the protests. Some of those arrested belong to political parties, but the majority are without party affiliation,” Interior Minister Antoine Diome told reporters in Dakar on Sunday.

He said there was relative calm on Saturday and Sunday with a “decrease in intensity” of the demonstrations.

Diome also blamed foreign influence for fuelling the protests, adding that “it is the country that is under attack.”

On Sunday, the Communication Ministry said the government has suspended mobile phone data as part of measures to prevent the “dissemination of hateful and subversive messages.”

RelatedSenegal death toll rises as opposition protests continue
RECOMMENDED

'Politically motivated'

Heavy deployments of security forces around the capital remained visible, with army personnel patrolling largely empty streets, local media reported.

Sonko was charged with rape and making death threats against Adji Sarr, an employee of a beauty salon in Dakar, in 2021.

On Thursday, the court acquitted Sonko of the rape charges but sentenced him to two years for corrupting young people, disqualifying him from running in presidential elections.

He is yet to be arrested and is reported to be at his home in Dakar.

Sonko finished third in the 2019 election against President Macky Sall, but during the trial, he said the case against him was politically motivated to prevent him from running in 2024.

On Friday, the African Union and regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the violence.

RelatedDeadly protests rock Senegal as court sentences opposition's Sonko to jail
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15