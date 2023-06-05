WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite tensions
US Navy sends a littoral combat ship to the joint exercise while China earlier announced that it will send a destroyer and a frigate at the invitation of the Indonesian navy.
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite tensions
Indonesian officials say contingents from at least 17 countries have deployed their vessels to participate in joint navy drills expected to last from Monday to Thursday. (Budi Candra Setya/Antara File Photo via Reuters) / Others
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
June 5, 2023

The United States and China have sent warships to the multinational naval drills that began in Indonesia, despite the rifts between the two powers.

Washington and Beijing are engaged in fierce competition on diplomatic, military, technological and economic fronts.

The US military has stepped up its Asia-Pacific operations to counter an increasingly assertive China, which has recently staged several rounds of war drills around Taiwan.

But both dispatched warships on Monday to the 2023 Multilateral Naval Exercise (MNEK) hosted by Indonesia in its eastern waters off Sulawesi Island until Thursday.

The US Navy has sent a littoral combat ship to the exercise, a US embassy spokesperson in Jakarta told AFP news agency on Sunday.

The drills will allow the US to "join together with like-minded nations, our allies and our partners to work on solving common challenges" such as humanitarian and disaster response, the spokesperson said.

The Chinese defence ministry said last week that it would send a destroyer and a frigate at the invitation of the Indonesian navy.

Australia and Russia were also expected to send warships, according to an Indonesian military list seen by AFP.

Officials said there would be 17 foreign vessels involved in the drills, which will focus on non-military operations with key allies.

RECOMMENDED

"MNEK is a non-war training which prioritises maritime cooperation in the region," Indonesian Navy spokesperson I Made Wira Hady said in a statement.

Skyrocketing tensions

Washington and Beijing have clashed this year over a number of Asia-Pacific issues including Taiwan, a self-ruled, US-backed island that China considers its territory.

They have also been involved in a diplomatic tussle over Pacific island nations.

Tensions skyrocketed when an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed the US before it was shot down.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at a defence summit in Singapore last week that the two nations needed to renew dialogue to avoid "misunderstandings" that could lead to conflict.

Beijing had declined an invitation for its defence chief, Li Shangfu, to meet Austin on the sidelines of that summit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15