Nadia Baalbaki vividly remembers the first day she went in front of a television camera 12 years ago.

It was a rainy day at the grounds of Argentina’s Central Islamic Cultural Centre (CIRA) in Buenos Aires when the then 22-year-old made her television debut.

As Baalbaki’s nerves kicked in, she felt the “responsibility” of launching a new flagship programme about Islamic culture. It was titled ‘El Calamo’, a reference to a chapter from the Quran for conveying knowledge.

“I was starting a university career that had nothing to do with the media. I never imagined that (on) that day my professional life would take that turn,” says Argentine Baalbaki, who has familial ties to Lebanon.

In her youth, Baalbaki received Islamic education, she says preparing her for conveying Islamic culture to different audiences. Baalbaki’s mother, a member of the board of directors at CIRA, had first encouraged her to attend the TV casting. Nervously introducing herself to the camera, Baalbaki had doubts about whether she would be chosen and the role that El Calamo would go on to play in her life.

“But finally, I was chosen to be the host along with Khaled, and (from) there, the door was opened to that great challenge,” she adds, referring to Khaled Hallar, her co-presenter for a decade.

Since its early inception, El Calamo remains the only Islamic TV programme for the Spanish-speaking region of Latin America.

Lasting around an hour and produced by CIRA, the show explores Islamic history, culture, beliefs, philosophy and the community - with many episodes recorded overseas.

El Calamo celebrated its 12th anniversary this year to the acclaim of Argentina's estimated 500,000 Muslim minority community in a country home to 46 million people.

In an emotional celebratory message, Hallar expressed gratitude to those who have propelled the show forward over the years, insisting that the dedicated teamwork typically does not take holidays with episodes going out all year round.

“On April 30, 2011, the first time El Calamo was recorded, it just fell on my birthday, so I started it when I was 28 years old,” he tells TRT World. “And now, since I’ve turned 40…it is a part of my life”.

CIRA secretary-general Hasan El Bacha says the institution funds the programme, owning 100 percent of the production.

Each Sunday at 8 am, Argentina’s Public TV nationally televises El Calamo to more than 100,000 viewers.

It has a similar number of online subscribers across the globe.

Hallar says viewers regularly contact him from across the region where typically there is no significant Muslim presence, describing the show as helping to foster a community.

He says he also has received feedback from families that gather together to watch the show. Hallar says he has been told of cases where family members pass away and their surviving relatives continue to watch the show, feeling the “companionship” it has provided in their lives.

El Bacha says the show’s idea emerged from the board of directors in 2011 “to spread” Islam on mainstream Argentina media, bringing many to the faith.

“The popularity grew daily due to the spread (of the show) and help from the channel and the brothers and sisters,” 50-year-old El Bacha tells TRT World.

Hallar underscores the show’s best achievement was documenting Islam’s holiest journey to Mecca.