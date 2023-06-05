WORLD
5 MIN READ
Attacks on mosques in Germany spark concern as anti-Muslim hatred surges
Muslim places of worship continue to be targeted by neo-Nazi or left-wing extremists in Germany, with many of the attacks insufficiently investigated, posing a further threat to the community.
Attacks on mosques in Germany spark concern as anti-Muslim hatred surges
Mosques in Germany have been under constant attack by anti-Muslim and extremist groups / Photo: AP / AP
By Sunbul Sayedi
June 5, 2023

A mosque in the central German city of Duisburg has received a threatening letter filled with racist imagery, a religious official has said.

The Duisburg Central Mosque, affiliated with the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, reported that the letter contained a swastika symbol and the phrase ‘NSU 2.0’, a reference to a neo-Nazi group known for a series of murders.

The mosque promptly shared the letter with the police and filed a criminal complaint. Yusuf Aydin, the head of the DITIB Central Mosque Association, expressed deep sadness over the incident and demanded the swift apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators.

With over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to nearly five million Muslims, according to official figures.

Germany is also home to an estimated 3.5 million people of Turkish origin, the largest in Europe.

Aydin noted that this was not the first time the mosque had received threatening and insulting letters, with over a dozen incidents reported in the past.

In a separate incident, the DITIB Press Office reported that a Turkish flag displayed at the Selimiye Mosque in Bremen was damaged by an individual identified as a supporter of the terrorist organisation PKK.

The incident occurred during a weekend bazaar when Turkish, German, and DITIB flags were hung on the mosque's wall. The attacker specifically targeted the Turkish flag, tearing it down and fleeing the scene.

Hidayet Tekin, the head of the Bremen Selimiye Mosque Association, expressed concern over the attacker's affiliation with the PKK and emphasised the importance of ensuring the mosque's security.

Tekin further mentioned that the attacker had shared footage of the attack on social media, showing the burning and trampling of the Turkish flag in a parking area.

There has been a concerning rise in anti-Muslim hatred and attacks, posing a significant threat to the Muslim community residing in the country.

Disturbingly, many of these cases have gone unnoticed or insufficiently investigated, exacerbating the challenges faced by Muslim individuals and families.

RECOMMENDED

Over 800 mosque attacks since 2014

A recent report by Brandeilig, an initiative of rights group FAIR International, has shed light on the growing threats and attacks targeting mosques in Germany.

However, the majority of these crimes have not been adequately investigated, leaving many perpetrators unidentified and contributing to an alarming cycle of further attacks on Muslim worship sites.

Brandeilig, which established Germany's first reporting centre for attacks on mosques, meticulously documented approximately 840 incidents between 2014 and 2022. The findings from a detailed analysis conducted in 2018 revealed that only nine out of the 120 recorded attacks had identifiable perpetrators.

This lack of identification and subsequent impunity not only exacerbates the vulnerability of Muslim communities but also emboldens neo-Nazis and left-wing extremists to continue targeting mosques.

RelatedMosque vandalized by supporters of PKK terror group in Germany

DITIB Report

The incidents in Duisburg and Bremen highlight the ongoing challenges mosques face in Germany.

According to a recent report released by the DITIB, at least 35 mosques were targeted in attacks in 2022, with the majority of these attacks motivated by Islamophobia and right-wing extremism.

The DITIB's anti-discrimination office recently released a 32-page report analysing hate crimes, threats, and attacks targeting mosques and Islamic organisations in Germany in 2022.

According to the DITIB experts, the anti-Muslim violence was closely related to social and political developments, along with public debates surrounding immigrants, Muslims, and Islam.

“Polarising and unobjective debates, an increase in stigmatising (especially demonisation of Muslims), are leading to an increase in attacks targeting mosques,” the experts wrote in their report.

Far-right groups and parties have exploited the refugee issue and propagated anti-immigrant sentiments, fueling these negative attitudes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot