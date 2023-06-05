A mosque in the central German city of Duisburg has received a threatening letter filled with racist imagery, a religious official has said.

The Duisburg Central Mosque, affiliated with the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, reported that the letter contained a swastika symbol and the phrase ‘NSU 2.0’, a reference to a neo-Nazi group known for a series of murders.

The mosque promptly shared the letter with the police and filed a criminal complaint. Yusuf Aydin, the head of the DITIB Central Mosque Association, expressed deep sadness over the incident and demanded the swift apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators.

With over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to nearly five million Muslims, according to official figures.

Germany is also home to an estimated 3.5 million people of Turkish origin, the largest in Europe.

Aydin noted that this was not the first time the mosque had received threatening and insulting letters, with over a dozen incidents reported in the past.

In a separate incident, the DITIB Press Office reported that a Turkish flag displayed at the Selimiye Mosque in Bremen was damaged by an individual identified as a supporter of the terrorist organisation PKK.

The incident occurred during a weekend bazaar when Turkish, German, and DITIB flags were hung on the mosque's wall. The attacker specifically targeted the Turkish flag, tearing it down and fleeing the scene.

Hidayet Tekin, the head of the Bremen Selimiye Mosque Association, expressed concern over the attacker's affiliation with the PKK and emphasised the importance of ensuring the mosque's security.

Tekin further mentioned that the attacker had shared footage of the attack on social media, showing the burning and trampling of the Turkish flag in a parking area.

There has been a concerning rise in anti-Muslim hatred and attacks, posing a significant threat to the Muslim community residing in the country.

Disturbingly, many of these cases have gone unnoticed or insufficiently investigated, exacerbating the challenges faced by Muslim individuals and families.