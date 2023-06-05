TÜRKİYE
Turkish football star Burak Yilmaz retires after illustrious career
Yilmaz expresses his pride and satisfaction over his 22-year journey, saying his career is the aspiration of every young footballer.
Yilmaz played for Türkiye's Big Four – Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Trabzonspor, and Galatasaray. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Emir Isci
June 5, 2023

Turkish football player Burak Yilmaz has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 37, ending a 22-year playing career.

Addressing a news conference in Istanbul on Monday, Yilmaz said he is pleased and proud, and that such a career is the dream of every young football player.

The 37-year-old striker added that he always favours one-on-one communication.

"Last night, one of the world's greatest football players – Karim Benzema – waved goodbye at the stadium. I would like to say goodbye like that, but I didn't get the chance."

Yilmaz previously played for Türkiye's Big Four – Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Trabzonspor, and Galatasaray.

He joined Lille in 2020, winning a French league title and a French Super Cup.

The experienced forward amassed 77 international caps to score 31 goals for Türkiye since his debut in April 2006.

Yilmaz also played for the Turkish national team in the UEFA EURO 2016 and 2020.

