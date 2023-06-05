WORLD
Blinken to Israeli lobby: Settlement expansion is obstacle to peace
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised Israel's far-right government for moves it sees as consolidating settlements and for "provocative" visits by some members of the government to sites in occupied East Jerusalem.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington would keep helping Israel's efforts to integrate with its neighbours. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
June 5, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged continued US commitment to both Israel's security and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but said the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements would be an obstacle to peace.

In a speech on Monday to the pro-Israel lobby group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, Blinken also said that moves toward annexation of the Israeli-occupied West Bank or that disrupt the status quo at holy sites would hurt the prospects for a two-state solution.

"Settlement expansion clearly presents an obstacle to the horizon of hope that we seek," Blinken said to a muted response from the audience.

"Likewise, any move toward annexation of the West Bank, de facto or de jure, disruption of the historic status quo at holy sites, the continuing demolitions of homes and the evictions of families that have lived in those homes for generations damage prospects for two states. They also undermine the basic daily dignity to which all people are entitled," Blinken added.

President Joe Biden's administration has criticised Israel's far-right government for moves it sees as consolidating settlements and for "provocative" visits by some members of the government to sites in occupied East Jerusalem sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Israel's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'More peaceful, connected' Middle East

The top US diplomat drew widespread applause when he outlined the longstanding American commitment to Israel and said all options were on the table when it came to preventing Israel's No. 1 enemy, Iran, from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Blinken, who is set to travel to Saudi Arabia this week, said the United States would keep helping Israel's efforts to integrate with its neighbours, including by creating a new position for a diplomat charged with "working towards a more peaceful and connected" Middle East.

"The United States has a real national security interest in promoting normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia," Blinken added.

SOURCE:Reuters
