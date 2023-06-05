Former US Vice President Mike Pence has declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Republican race for the White House, setting up a fight against former President Donald Trump.

Pence's campaign filed a declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.

Pence's run pits him against front-runner Trump, whom he once loyally stood by but refused to back when the former president attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

A staunch social conservative, the former governor of Indiana has increasingly distanced himself from Trump.