Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named his cabinet on Saturday after winning another crucial victory in the second round of the May 28 presidential election, signalling both continuity and assertiveness of his conservative leadership in the 67th government of the Turkish Republic.

Most of the crucial cabinet posts – foreign, interior, defence and finance ministries – were reserved for widely respected personalities known for their experience and knowledge in different fields.

The new foreign minister Hakan Fidan, a confidant of Erdogan, has led Türkiye’s national intelligence agency since 2010, playing a crucial role in different political settings – from defeating the July 15 failed coup attempt in 2016 to carrying out the anti-terror operations in northern Iraq and Syria.

Fidan, an Ankara-born graduate of international relations, had served in the Turkish army as a non-commissioned officer between 1986 and 2001 and is known for his wide knowledge of international security and Eurasian regional politics.

Mehmet Simsek, a former top finance official under Erdogan in 2009-18, will lead the crucial treasury and finance ministry that formulates Turkish economic policy. Simsek also previously worked for some well-known international finance groups, including Merrill Lynch.

The new interior minister Ali Yerlikaya, the former governor of Istanbul, is a seasoned bureaucrat who has served in different local posts – from Gaziantep, a southeastern province bordering Syria, to Tekirdag, a western governorate in European Türkiye, and Agri, an eastern province neighbouring Iran.

Change and continuity

Except for Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who will continue to serve as ministers, 15 positions out of the 17 ministerial posts have new incumbents, according to Saturday’s announcement.

This extensive change of guard was anticipated as most of the previous incumbents – including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, and Treasury and Finance Minister Nurettin Nebati – were nominated as AK Party MPs.

Both Erdogan’s AK Party-led People’s Alliance and the opposition-led Nation Alliance did not nominate any of the potential ministers as candidates in the parliamentary elections. This is because of the fact that they need to resign from their parliamentary positions to be part of the cabinet.

In the tight May elections, none of the alliances could take the risk of losing the parliamentary majority due to possible resignations. But this broad cabinet overhaul does not mean a sign of disruption in terms of Erdogan’s pragmatic political style in regard to both internal and external policies, according to Cagri Erhan, a professor of international relations at Altinbas University.

Erdogan has led Türkiye in the last two decades like “a conductor”, Erhan tells TRT World. While some of his leading musicians have changed from time to time due to the shifting nature of politics, the music stays the same thanks to Erdogan's style of management, according to the professor.

“It is the duty of the president to make a large orchestra play in harmony while remaining faithful to the notes. He's doing this. But while doing this, he establishes a cabinet that will display the colourfulness of large segments of society. This is very important in Türkiye,” says Erhan.

Erhan refers to the fact that Fidan, Simsek and Cevdet Yilmaz, who was appointed as the country’s vice president, have their origins in Türkiye’s predominantly Kurdish-populated eastern region.

“Erdogan has consciously created a cabinet to represent Türkiye’s all ethnic communities,” says the professor.

Fidan’s credentials