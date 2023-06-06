WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libyan rivals arrive in Morocco to agree on joint elections committee
The committee’s goal is drafting laws to organise legislative and presidential elections in 2023 in accordance with UN roadmap.
Libyan rivals arrive in Morocco to agree on joint elections committee
Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.  / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
June 6, 2023

Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh and the head of the High Council of State, Khaled al Mishri, arrived in the Moroccan city of Bouznika to sign an agreement by a joint committee for the preparation of election laws, an informed Libyan source said Monday.

The 6+6 Joint Committee was formed in March by six members each from the Libyan House of Representatives and the High State Council for the purpose of preparing the electoral laws.

The committee began talks in Bouznika with the goal of drafting laws to organise legislative and presidential elections in 2023 in accordance with a roadmap announced by UN Special Envoy Abdoulaye Bathily at the end of February.

Speaking to Anadolu, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Bathily will not attend the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

RelatedEast Libya-based parliament replaces appointed PM
RECOMMENDED

He also noted that he had strict instructions not to reveal any of the outcomes regarding the electoral laws agreed on by the 6 6 committee in order not to jeopardise the signing ceremony.

The committee announced on May 24 that it had reached understandings during a meeting in Morocco to start finalising election laws in order to hold polls.

However, 54 members of the High Council of State and 61 parliamentarians announced their rejection of the outcomes of the committee.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

RelatedUN calls on Libyan leaders to end transitional period
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing