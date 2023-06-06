Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the attack on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which sits on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, would not affect Kiev's plans to go on the offensive and claw back lost territory.

"The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram, saying he spoke to his top military commanders and the army was at the highest level of readiness.

An attack on the major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, inundated two dozen villages and sparked the evacuation of 17,000 people.

Moscow and Kiev traded blame over the incident.

Follow more updates 👇

1914 GMT — Hundreds of thousands at risk from Ukraine dam crisis: UN

The United Nations has warned that the destruction of a major dam in Ukraine could spark an environmental disaster and have dire humanitarian consequences for hundreds of thousands of people.

"We are gravely concerned about the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, ... and the severe humanitarian impact on hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the front line," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said, highlighting that "thousands have lost their homes overnight", while thousands more have lost access to water, food and basic services.

"The impact is also expected to be severe in the Russian-controlled areas," it warned. Crimea, which reportedly receives water from the Kakhovka reservoir, would also be impacted.

While the scope and impact of the destruction of the dam and the depletion of the Kakhovka Reservoir were still being assessed, the OCHA cautioned that "flooding and fast-moving water can move mines and explosive ordnance to new areas which previously had been assessed as safe, thus putting more people in danger".

The UN's International Organization for Migration meanwhile lamented the severe damage to vital infrastructure and warned of "an environmental disaster looming".

"This attack has put thousands of lives at risk, caused severe environmental damage and led to further serious strain on response services in a country already dealing with the humanitarian fallout of more than a year of war," IOM chief Antonio Vitorino said in the statement.

1906 GMT — EU offered necessary aid to Ukraine after dam explosion: Kiev

The European Union has offered Ukraine assistance in dealing with the fallout of damage to a massive dam, which has sent a deluge of water through dozens of villages, Kiev said.

"The EU is ready to provide necessary assistance and humanitarian aid to mitigate the consequences of this Russia-made disaster," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after a conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

1738 GMT — White House: Likely many deaths in Ukraine dam destruction

The White House has said that there will be "likely many deaths" after an explosion destroyed the Kakhovka dam, but added there is still no concrete evidence to say who was behind the act.

The United States "cannot say conclusively what happened at this point," National Security Council spokeperson John Kirby told reporters, adding that the damage could have a devastating impact on Ukraine's energy security.

"We've seen the reports that Russia was responsible for the explosion at the dam," he said.

"We're doing the best we can to assess those reports, and we are working with the Ukrainians to gather more information, but we cannot say conclusively what happened."

1702 GMT — Wheat prices jump following collapse of major dam

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station has sent global prices of wheat and corn higher, and raised anxiety about a potential disruption to global supplies.

Wheat prices gained 2.4 percent in early trading at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. The cost of corn rose more than 1 percent (to $6.04 a bushel) and oats gained 0.73 percent ($3.46 per unit). Prices were higher earlier in the day, but faded.

There are massive agricultural fields in Southern Ukraine where the dam burst. The collapse has endangered crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatened drinking water supplies, with officials also warning of a looming environmental disaster — pointing to oil escaping from the dam machinery and significant flooding.

1702 GMT — Moscow urges world to 'condemn criminal acts' of Ukraine

Moscow has urged the international community to condemn Ukrainian authorities for committing "criminal acts" after the Kakhovka dam collapse, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

"We call on the world community to condemn the criminal acts of the Ukrainian authorities, which are increasingly inhuman and pose a serious threat to regional and global security," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1603 GMT — Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damage

While there is "no immediate nuclear safety risk," the UN nuclear watchdog is exploring options to get water to keep cooling Europe's biggest atomic plant after the Kakhovka dam was damaged.

Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the damage at the hydroelectric dam, which has led to thousands of people being evacuated because of flooding.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has a team of experts at the plant, said it was "closely monitoring the situation" at the plant but saw "no immediate nuclear safety risk".

1507 GMT — US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline: report

The United States had intelligence of a detailed Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream pipeline three months before it was bombed, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked information posted online.

The CIA learned last June, through a European spy agency, that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany natural gas project, the newspaper reported.

1500 GMT — Ukraine dam destruction a 'consequence' of Russian offensive in Ukraine: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the partial destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was "another devastating consequence" of Russia's offensive in its neighbour.

"Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people," Guterres told reporters in New York, adding that the UN "has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction."

1415 GMT — Moscow: Dozens of Russian soldiers killed repelling Ukrainian attacks

Russia has said dozens of its soldiers were killed when repelling a long-awaited Ukrainian offensive, a rare admission of losses among Moscow's forces.

"For three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front," Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, adding that in total, "71 servicemen were killed and 210 were wounded."

On Monday Russia said it repelled a "large-scale offensive" while Ukraine praised successes in and around the eastern city of Bakhmut.

The contrasting claims came amid speculation surrounding the widely-expected counteroffensive from Ukraine.

1406 GMT — Ukraine evacuating 17,000 people from flooded areas

The attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine has unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, 24 villages and sparked the evacuation of 17,000 people, Ukrainian authorities.

"Over 40,000 people are in danger of being flooded," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, adding that 25,000 more people should be evacuated on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River.

Vladimir Leontyev, the Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, said the city was underwater and 900 people had been evacuated, and 53 evacuation buses were being sent by the authorities to take people from Nova Kakhovka and two other settlements nearby to safety.

"We are organising temporary accommodation centres with hot meals," he said.

People in the city of Kherson, the largest population centre nearby, headed for higher ground as water, which had been held back by the dam and a hydroelectric plant, rose in the Dnipro River.

1344 GMT — Russia's Shoigu: Ukraine blew up Kakhovka dam in order to redeploy units

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused Ukraine of blowing up the Kakhovka dam as part of a plan to redeploy units from the nearby Kherson region for operations against Russian forces.

A Russian Defence Ministry statement signed by Shoigu said the dam breach and resultant flooding were designed to prevent Russia from attacking near Kherson, while allowing Ukraine to "transfer units and equipment from the Kherson front to the area of offensive operations".

Shoigu did not provide evidence to back up the claim.

1344 GMT — Ukraine dam destruction 'dire' for nature, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a Vatican peace envoy that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam would have "dire consequences" for people and nature.

"This crime carries enormous threats and will have dire consequences for people's lives and the environment," he told Italian cardinal Matteo Zuppi as the two met in Kiev, according to a presidency statement.

"The head of state emphasised that a ceasefire and freezing of the conflict will not lead to peace," and that only "isolation and pressure" on Russia can "bring peace to Ukraine," it said.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy also noted "that the Holy See could make an effective contribution" in releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war and returning children "deported" to Russia.

1302 GMT — African peace mission in Ukraine war to start mid-June

African leaders seeking to broker peace in the Ukraine war are set to launch their mission "in mid-June", South Africa said.

The African leaders, meeting on Monday, "agreed that they would engage" Putin and Zelenskyy "on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region," a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said.

"The presidents confirmed their availability to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid-June," it said, without giving a specific date or itinerary.

"Our mission is a peace mission," Ramaphosa said, "and we want to dub it as a road to peace." He said the African leaders would be "seeking to get a commitment on both sides that they too should seek... to end this conflict through peaceful means".

1253 GMT — Ukraine: Kakhovka power station 'completely destroyed'

Ukraine's hydroelectricity operator has said the power station linked to the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam had been "completely destroyed" after an attack Kiev blames on Moscow.

"The station cannot be restored, it is completely destroyed... The hydraulic structure is being washed away," Igor Syrota, head of Ukrhydroenergo, said on television.

1230 GMT — Zelenskyy: World must react to Kakhovka dam attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the "world must react" to the Kakhovka dam attack, blaming Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding.

"The world must react," he said on social media, adding that Russia had carried out "an internal explosion of the structures" of the plant at 2350 GMT (2:50 am local time).

"This is just one Russian act of terrorism. This is just one Russian war crime," he added, accusing Russia of committing an act of "ecocide."

"Russia is at war with life, with nature, with civilisation," he added. "Russia must leave Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror."

1135 GMT — Russia: Ukraine planning to use dirty bombs containing nuclear components

Russia has claimed that Ukrainian intelligence is planning new "terrorist attacks" in Russia, including the use of a "dirty bomb" containing nuclear components.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement posted on its website that Ukrainian military pilots detained by Russian security forces revealed the plot during their interrogations.

To back up its claim, the FSB released a video alongside the statement, showing two Ukrainian military pilots detained in April and May in the Bryansk and Tula regions after a forced landing, who revealed the entire plot.

According to the statement, they confessed to terrorist acts committed and planned by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine (DMU).

1125 GMT — Ukraine calls for UN Security Council meeting over dam

Kiev has called for the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting following the partial destruction of a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine.

"Ukraine calls an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and brings the issue of the Russian terrorist act to the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement.

1107 GMT — Kremlin: Kakhovka dam attack 'deliberate sabotage' by Kiev

The Kremlin has claimed the attack on a major dam in Moscow-occupied southern Ukraine was "deliberate sabotage" by Kiev, which wanted to cut off Russian-annexed Crimea from water.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over damage to the major Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River.

"We can already unequivocally declare (this was) deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"One of the aims was to deprive Crimea of water," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin "decisively rejected" accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow's forces were behind a blast that caused the damage.

1046 GMT — Ukraine dam attack 'most significant damage to critical infrastructure' since beginning of war, says Red Cross

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine represents some of the worst damage done to key infrastructure since the beginning of Russian war over 14 months ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

"The destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine constitutes some of the most significant damage to critical infrastructure since February 2022," the ICRC said on Twitter.

Stressing that flooding has already affected thousands of people on both banks of the Dnipro River, putting lives in danger, the ICRC said: "Many will be left without homes and in dire humanitarian need. With local authorities and Red Cross partners, we are assessing how to assist affected communities."

It is "essential" to remember that dams have special protection under international humanitarian law as they contain "dangerous forces" which, if released, can lead to severe suffering among the civilian population, it said.

1044 GMT — Several villages in Ukraine flooded after Kakhovka dam blast

Several villages have been "completely or partially flooded" following damage to the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine and evacuations from the area have begun, a Ukrainian official said.

Tens of thousands of people "are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson military administration, said on social media, adding that there was flooding in several areas along the Dnipro River.

The water level at the town immediately adjacent to the dam has risen by 10 metres (33 feet) as of 0900 GMT and will increase further its Russia-installed mayor, Vladimir Leontyev, said.