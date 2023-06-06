The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has condemned the killing of a Palestinian toddler by Israeli security forces.

"I condemn and am deeply saddened by the death of a 2-year-old Palestinian boy, who was critically injured by Israeli security forces’ gunfire in Al Nabi Saleh," said Tor Wennesland on Twitter.

He added that "civilians and particularly children continue to bear the brunt of this conflict" and urged the Israeli authorities to bring "those responsible to be held to account."

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced the death of two-year-old Mohammad Tamimi, who was seriously wounded on Thursday when Israeli military opened fire on a car in the town of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah. His father was also injured in the attack.

'Mistakenly shot'