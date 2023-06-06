US Senator Chris Van Hollen has called for declassifying a government report on the death of Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who was shot and killed while covering an Israeli army raid last year.

The US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (USSC) conducted an investigation, but the report remains classified.

In a statement on Monday, Van Hollen, a Democrat on the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, said the report contains important insights into her death.

Van Hollen said that while the USSC team was "unable to conduct an independent investigation" due to a lack of access to key witnesses, the report's public release was still vital to ensuring accountability in the shooting death of a US citizen.

The US State Department, which oversees the USSC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Al Jazeera submits journalist Abu Akleh's killing case to ICC

Abu Akleh's death triggered outrage