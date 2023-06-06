WORLD
Declassify report on Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh killing: US senator
Senator Chris Van Hollen says a report by the US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority contains important insights into the death of the journalist, but it remains classified.
The US State Department, which oversees the USSC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
June 6, 2023

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has called for declassifying a government report on the death of Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who was shot and killed while covering an Israeli army raid last year.

The US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (USSC) conducted an investigation, but the report remains classified.

In a statement on Monday, Van Hollen, a Democrat on the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, said the report contains important insights into her death.

Van Hollen said that while the USSC team was "unable to conduct an independent investigation" due to a lack of access to key witnesses, the report's public release was still vital to ensuring accountability in the shooting death of a US citizen.

The US State Department, which oversees the USSC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RelatedAl Jazeera submits journalist Abu Akleh's killing case to ICC

Abu Akleh's death triggered outrage

In December, Al Jazeera made a submission to the International Criminal Court over Abu Akleh's killing.

Israel insists that its soldiers do not deliberately target journalists and has refused to identify the soldier who may have shot Abu Akleh.

One of the most recognisable journalists covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for two decades, Abu Akleh was killed in May 2022 during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Her death triggered outrage across the region.

Israel says Abu Akleh, who was wearing a clearly marked protective press vest and helmet, was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but could also have been struck by Palestinian fire.

Abu Akleh's family believes she was killed deliberately, and witnesses to the incident have said there were no Palestinian fighters firing in the area she was standing.

RelatedShireen Abu Akleh's family continues fight for justice, one year on
SOURCE:Reuters
