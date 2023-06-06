WORLD
Car bomb blast kills deputy governor of northern Afghan province
Nissar A. Ahmadi, the acting governor of Badakhshan province, is among at least eight people killed by a suicide bomber, months after a police chief was killed in a similar attack claimed by Daesh terrorists.
Ahmadi, was wounded in the explosion and died shortly after at a local hospital, according to Badakhshan’s cultural director Moazuddin Ahmadi. / Photo: AA / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
June 6, 2023

The deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province has been killed by a car bomb, the provincial spokesperson has said.

A bomber drove a car filled with explosives into the vehicle carrying Nisar Ahmad Ahmad in the provincial capital Faizabad on Tuesday.

"Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured," said Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of Badakshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares a border with China and Tajikistan.

It was not clear who was behind the bombing, which was the first known major blast or attack on a Taliban official in Afghanistan in several weeks.

Security has improved dramatically since the Taliban came back to power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government and ending their two-decade invasion, but the Daesh terror group remains a threat.

The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Daesh, which had claimed several major attacks in urban centres.

Daesh terror group has also targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

RelatedDaesh terrorists killed in Afghan special forces raid: regional official
SOURCE:Reuters
