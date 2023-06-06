The deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province has been killed by a car bomb, the provincial spokesperson has said.

A bomber drove a car filled with explosives into the vehicle carrying Nisar Ahmad Ahmad in the provincial capital Faizabad on Tuesday.

"Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured," said Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of Badakshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares a border with China and Tajikistan.

It was not clear who was behind the bombing, which was the first known major blast or attack on a Taliban official in Afghanistan in several weeks.