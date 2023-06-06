WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kuwait voters return to polls in fresh bid to shift political crisis
More than 793,000 eligible voters will have the chance to determine the make-up of the 50-seat legislature in the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected parliament with powers to hold the government to account.
Kuwait voters return to polls in fresh bid to shift political crisis
Voters queued outside in the sweltering summer heat, many of them dressed in traditional thob gowns. / Photo: Reuters Archive  / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
June 6, 2023

Kuwait is holding its second legislative election in nine months in a bid to resolve a grinding political crisis that has seen parliament repeatedly dissolved and reinstated.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) on Tuesday and are due to close at 8:00 pm, with the results to be announced the following day.

Feuding between the OPEC member state's appointed government and elected parliament has hampered fiscal reform, including passing a debt law that allows Kuwait to tap international markets and addresses a heavy reliance on oil.

Kuwait's last election was in September 2022, when opposition candidates made gains and which was called to replace the 2020 parliament which had been dissolved in a bid to end political bickering.

The 2022 vote was nullified in March and parliament was reinstated under its 2020 composition. In May, that parliament was again dissolved for fresh elections.

Frequent political deadlock in Kuwait, the Gulf region's oldest and most lively legislature, has for decades led to cabinet reshuffles and parliament dissolutions.

RelatedKuwait's Parliament dissolved again, new polls in coming months

No political parties

RECOMMENDED

Kuwait bans political parties and candidates from running as independents, but its legislature has more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence motions.

The number of candidates contesting 50 elected seats has dropped to 207, from the 305 that stood in 2022; the lowest number of candidates since the seventies. The emir appoints up to 15 other National Assembly members.

"There is a sense of apathy and I think disillusionment with the system since gridlock has emerged," said Courtney Freer of Emory University.

"In terms of moving past this political impasse, political reform is often discussed, but there is little agreement about what type of reform would be best" Freer said.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said high oil prices were helping Kuwait recover from a Covid-era strain on public finances, but passing the new Public Debt Law soon was paramount.

"Substantial fiscal consolidation based on both expenditure and non-oil revenue measures will be needed," it said, adding that lower public sector wages and energy subsidies were needed to reverse a projected decline into fiscal deficit over the medium term.

RelatedKuwait political crisis deepens as parliament dissolved, elections expected
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing