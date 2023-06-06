Zehranur Aydemir’s first brush with student activism was at the TOBB Economy and Technology University in Ankara, where she joined the youth branch of Türkiye’s AK Party.

The experience sparked her interest in politics, paving the way for her to become the youngest member of the current parliament at the age of 25.

Following the May 14 general elections, women's representation in parliament has risen considerably, hitting the highest-ever level with 121 female candidates winning their seats.

Aydemir, among five of the 600 deputies under 30, has already captured attention with her prosperous past and innovative mind.

“I will do my best to expand my dialogue channels with the youth, to evaluate their feedback in the policy-making process, and to be the voice of the youth in our parliament,” she tells TRT World.

Aydemir has been directly involved in politics since she started her university education. She studied Industrial Engineering along with Computer Engineering as a double major.

Before starting her career in politics, she worked as a software engineer in some of Türkiye’s leading software companies. Her ambition in technology and engineering is expected to influence her projects as a parliament member, as she believes that developments in industrial and mechanical fields directly affect the country's welfare.

More diversity needed

According to Türkiye’s Constitutional Law, Turkish citizens aged 30 and above could contest parliamentary elections. The age limit was lowered to 25 in 2006 and finally to 18 in 2017, paving the way for the entry of young leaders into Türkiye’s political scene.

Before Aydemir, AK Party’s Rumeysa Kadak became the youngest parliament member when she was elected in 2018, aged 22. Now 27, she is the second youngest member of parliament after Aydemir.

As Türkiye’s parliament gets more diversified in terms of age, gender, and ethnicity, there is still a need for more.