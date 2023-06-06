Ukraine and Russia have traded barbs over the destruction of a major dam over the Dnieper River in a part of the Kherson region, which is under Moscow’s control.

The damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam has sent water gushing from the breached facility and threatening possible massive flooding and what officials called an “ecological disaster”.

While Ukraine blames Russia for the damage to the dam, officials aligned with the Kremlin countered that the Kakhovka facility was damaged by Kiev’s military strikes. Others suggest that it collapsed following earlier damage.

The Russian-backed mayor in the area labelled the strike a “terrorist act”, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was the action of "Russian terrorists".

Amid the conflicting claims and counter-claims, here’s a look at why the dam is so important for both sides.

The dam

The dam, 30 metres (98 feet) tall and 3.2 km (2 miles) long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro River as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The reservoir also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

The dam, estimated to hold around 18 cubic kilometres of water, is similar to the scale of the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks, and last October, Zelenskyy predicted that Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

In February, the water levels plummeted, with many fearful of a potential meltdown at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - with the cooling systems driven by water from the Kakhovka reservoir.

By mid-May, after heavy rains and snow melt, water levels rose beyond normal levels, flooding nearby villages. Satellite images showed water washing over damaged sluice gates.

Ukraine controls five of the six dams along the Dnipro River, which runs from its northern border with Belarus down to the Black Sea and is crucial for the entire country’s drinking water and power supply.

The Kakhovka dam — the one furthest downstream — is controlled by Russian forces.