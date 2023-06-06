Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have vowed to boost cooperation after an Egyptian policeman shot dead three Israeli soldiers before being killed, officials said.

Sisi received a telephone call from Netanyahu on Tuesday about Saturday's deadly violence on the normally calm border, the spokesperson for the Egyptian president said.

During the conversation, the two leaders stressed "the importance of coordination between the two countries to clarify the circumstances", he said.

Sisi offered Netanyahu his "deep condolences", the Israeli prime minister's office said.

"The two leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening peace and security cooperation, which is an essential value for both countries," it added.

Netanyahu's office said he had "thanked the Egyptian president for... his commitment to an exhaustive and joint investigation of the incident".

Exchanges of fire