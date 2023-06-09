The Global Outreach Program webpage of Boğaziçi University proudly displays a photograph and a brief profile of one of its most brilliant alumni – Hafize Gaye Erkan.

“Erkan completed in one year the PhD program that takes 2 years, comprising 12 courses. She was the first student to finish the program in one year in the 246-year history of Princeton, a university whose alumni include influential world leaders and personalities who have shaped the world,” the profile reads.

This is serious praise.

But for 41-year-old Erkan, a US-based banker known as the “Awesome Turkish Girl”, the accolades have come naturally all through her remarkable career that spans Wall Street and American corporate boardrooms.

Now she is set to add another feather to her cap when she takes over as the president of Türkiye’s Central Bank, the first woman to hold the prestigious post.

After completing her studies at Boğaziçi University, she ventured to the US to pursue further education and embark on a career in the finance industry. Today, she stands as the youngest finance professor in the country.

Notably, Erkan played a significant role in the establishment and growth of First Republic Bank, a prominent financial institution founded in 1985. Her expertise spans a wide range of financial services, including banking, investment, risk management, technology, and digital innovation.

During her illustrious tenure at First Republic Bank, spanning almost eight years, Erkan held various prestigious positions, including Chairwoman and Chief Investment Officer.

Her comprehensive understanding of the industry allowed her to provide invaluable guidance to the boards and executive management teams of major US banks and insurance companies.

Before her time at First Republic Bank, Erkan made significant contributions during her nearly decade-long tenure at Goldman Sachs. She was Managing Director and Head of the Financial Institutions Group Analytics and Strategies Department.

Her expertise in areas such as balance sheet management, stress testing and capital planning, risk management, and mergers and acquisitions made her a sought-after advisor in the field.

Erkan’s influence extends beyond her roles in financial institutions. In March 2022, she joined the Board of Marsh McLennan, a Fortune 500 company. Additionally, she served on the Board of Tiffany & Co. from 2019 until its acquisition by LVMH in 2021.

Academic interest

Erkan’s passion for academia led her to become a member of the Advisory Council for the Department of Operations Research and Financial Engineering at Princeton University.

Recognised for her achievements and leadership, Erkan has been featured in prestigious lists and publications. In 2019, she was named among Crain’s Top Women in Banking and Finance and the American Banker's Women to Watch list.

Her accomplishments also earned her a spot in the San Francisco Business Times’ 40 Under 40 list in 2018, as well as Crain New York Business's 40 Under 40 list. Notably, research conducted by the San Francisco Business Times revealed that she was the only woman under 40 holding the title of President or CEO in the 100 largest banks in America.