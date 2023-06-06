Battles have raged in Sudan's war-torn capital of Khartoum and the residents of an island in the Nile reported being "under siege" amid desperate shortages.

A number of broken ceasefires have offered brief lulls but no respite for Khartoum residents, where witnesses again reported "the sound of heavy artillery fire" in the city's north on Tuesday.

Witnesses also said there were "clashes with various types of weapons" in south Khartoum, where "the sound of explosions shook our walls".

In the city centre, at the confluence of the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers, the island of Tuti is "under total siege" by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resident Mohammed Youssef said.

Paramilitaries have blocked the only bridge to the island and prevented residents from going by boat to other parts of the capital.

"We can't move anyone who's sick to hospitals off the island," Youssef said, adding: "If this continues for days, stores will run out of food."

'Massive humanitarian crisis'

Eight weeks of fighting have pitted army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan against his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands RSF.