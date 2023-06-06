The mother of a Palestinian toddler who died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers last week has called for justice as she attended his funeral in the occupied West Bank.

Marching with dozens of mourners on Tuesday, Marwa al Tamimi held her toddler for the last time, his face fitting in her palms as she leaned in to kiss his forehead.

"I want justice for my son and for every person who shot at my husband and son to be held accountable," she said.

Mohammad, who his mother said was months shy of his third birthday, succumbed on Monday to a gunshot wound to the head inflicted by Israeli forces.

Haitham al Tamimi, the father, was shot in the shoulder.

Al Tamimi said that he had just buckled up his son in the car and they were driving to visit an uncle when the bullets struck.

"When I went to check on my son, I told (the soldiers) that my son was killed. They said 'stand back or we'll shoot,'" the mother, who was not in the car, told Reuters.

