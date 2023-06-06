An illegal wiretapping scandal that has engulfed members of President Gustavo Petro's entourage deepened with the country's top prosecutor accused of colluding with government detractors.

The South American country's ruling Historic Pact coalition announced on Tuesday it would ask Congress to investigate Attorney General Francisco Barbosa for allegedly instigating acts of "insubordination and disobedience."

Barbosa last week announced an investigation into claims of wrongdoing against Petro's chief of staff Laura Sarabia and ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti, both since forced to step down.

"Rather than acting as head of the prosecutor’s office, [Barbosa] has decided to intervene openly in politics and ... sadly become a spokesman for the opposition," Senator Maria Jose Pizarro told reporters.

David Racero, leader of the House of Representatives, added Barbosa "may be using his power ... against this government."

Sarabia and Benedetti came under scrutiny after Sarabia's nanny — who previously also worked for Benedetti — allegedly fell victim to illegal surveillance.

Benedetti had said he fired the nanny, Marelbys Meza, in June last year on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars and after she failed a polygraph test.

Sarabia hired Meza last August.

In January this year, the nanny was allegedly made to take another polygraph test, this time on suspicion of stealing $7,000 from Sarabia's house.

To gain access to her calls, a false police report was allegedly used to link the nanny to organized crime, according to Barbosa, who was appointed in 2020 under Petro's rightwing predecessor Ivan Duque.

'Rage and drink'