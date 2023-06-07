Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have met and discussed bilateral relations, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

They also discussed "aspects of cooperation in various fields and developments in regional and international situations", the SPA added on Wednesday.

Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a mission to steady Washington's relationship with Riyadh after years of deepening disagreements on issues ranging from Iran and regional security to oil prices.

The top US diplomat's visit comes days after Riyadh pledged to further cut oil production.

The visit coincides with Tehran's official reopening of its embassy Tuesday in Riyadh after seven years of estrangement.

The visit is Blinken's first since the country restored diplomatic ties with Iran, which the West considers a pariah over its nuclear activities and role in regional conflicts.

The United States offered cautious support for the deal that was sealed in China, the rising power making inroads in the Middle East.

Disagreements