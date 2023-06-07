Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced a new plan to end deforestation in the Amazon by 2030.

"Brazil is largely responsible for the planet's climate balance because of the Amazon rainforest," said Lula during an event for World Environment Day at the Planalto Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

"Preventing deforestation of the Amazon will help reduce global warming."

Together with his Environmental Minister, Marina Silva, and other members of his Cabinet, he presented a plan that he had already implemented during his first term that began in 2004.

Since it came into effect and until 2012, deforestation fell by 83 percent.

Afterwards, it increased by 75 percent under president Jair Bolsonaro, who suspended the plan and replaced it with military operations to combat fires and illegal logging.

Lula’s plan proposes the creation of three million hectares of new nature reserves.

The government also wants to seize 50 percent of illegally deforested land and strengthen monitoring with the hiring of thousands of analysts.

The plan calls for greater use of satellite imagery and data to track criminal activity, the regularisation of land titles, the creation of incentives for sustainable agriculture and the use of a rural registry to monitor the proper management of forests.