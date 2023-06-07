US Vice President Kamala Harris said that Israel's democracy requires "an independent judiciary," wading into the controversy over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul that has drawn mass protests in Israel.

"America will continue to stand for the values that have been the bedrock of the US-Israel relationship, which includes continuing to strengthen our democracies, which as the [Israeli] ambassador has said, are both built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and I'll add: an independent judiciary," Harris said on Tuesday.

The vice president spoke at a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding hosted by the country's embassy in Washington.

Her remarks on the judiciary drew applause.

Harris also reiterated the Biden administration's "ironclad commitment to the security of Israel."

Before Harris spoke, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a video address to the crowd that he planned to visit the White House and address a joint session of the US Congress "in the near future."

The trip is expected in July.

President Joe Biden has yet to extend a White House invitation to Netanyahu, despite Israel's status as a key Middle East ally.

The two leaders have had chilly relations since Biden took office.

Biden had pressed Netanyahu in recent months to drop the judicial overhaul plan.