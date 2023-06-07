Seven people were shot, two fatally, when gunfire rang out outside a downtown theater in the US state of Virginia where a high school graduation ceremony had recently concluded, causing attendees to flee in panic, weep and clutch their children, authorities and witnesses reported.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting in the city of Richmond, which erupted shortly after 5 pm EDT on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, where local high school graduation ceremonies were being held, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards and other officials told reporters on Tuesday.

The deceased were men aged 18 and 36, and one of the suspects was a 19-year-old man, Edwards said.

Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Police recovered multiple handguns.

A total of seven people were wounded in the shooting.

Police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community.

The identities of those in custody and those injured were not immediately released.

"We're going to do everything we can to bring the individuals who were involved in this to justice. ... This should not be happening anywhere," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at the news conference.

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is across the street from the theatre and adjacent to the college campus, after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.