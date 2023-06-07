The "cloud forest" of Monteverde, in the centre of Costa Rica, will soon no longer be worthy of the name: a growing climate crisis is threatening this unique ecosystem, and its fauna and flora face an unclear future under a brilliant blue sky.

In the forest, what a visitor should hear is the constant drip of moisture falling from the trees. Instead, it is the sound of dead branches snapping underfoot that breaks the silence on the dry trails.

The high-altitude forest is still clinging to life, and it delights walkers with an infinite variety of greens under an uncomfortably bright sun: the fog which reigned supreme here only a short time ago dissipates as the temperature rises, explained 24-year-old forest guide Andrey Castrillo.

"The forest should be cool," he said. "You should hear the drops falling all over the forest, but that only happens during the wettest and windiest days of the rainy season."

"Here there was no sun... We had about 30 days of sunshine a year. Now we have more than 130," he said.

At 1,400 metres (4,600 feet) above sea level and 140 kilometres (86 miles) northwest of the capital San Jose, the private nature reserve extends over 14,200 hectares (35,000 acres) and is home to a hundred species of mammals, 440 bird species and 1,200 types of amphibians.

'Walking in the clouds'

This exceptional type of altitude forest represents only one percent of the world's tropical and subtropical areas.

"Near-ground cloud cover forms when the humidity saturation is above 90 percent with temperatures between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius (57 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit)," researcher Ana Maria Duran of the University of Costa Rica told AFP news agency.