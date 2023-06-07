Five police officers in northern Italy have been placed under house arrest pending an inquiry into allegations that they beat and tortured detainees, most of them migrants, according to local media.

An inspector and four officers in Verona, northeast Italy, are accused of beating and insulting people held in custody, La Stampa daily reported on Wednesday.

A dozen of their colleagues are also under investigation for having allegedly done nothing to stop the abuse, the report added.

La Stampa cited a former prisoner, a Romanian, who said officers had forced him to urinate in a corner of his cell at a police station in Verona, having refused to let him use the toilet.

Afterwards, they beat him up and dragged him over the floor where he had had to urinate, to punish him.

"If these facts are confirmed, it would be enormously serious," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Wednesday.