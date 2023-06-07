Kuwait's opposition has held its ground in the country's third parliamentary election in 2.5 years but a significant number of neutral lawmakers could now tilt the balance of power towards the government, opening an opportunity to launch fiscal reforms.

Official results, published by state news agency KUNA on Wednesday, showed 12 new members have joined the 50-seat National Assembly following Tuesday's vote.

One woman was elected, down from two in the previous parliament, KUNA said. The Shia Muslim bloc got seven seats, two less than last year, and the Islamic Constitutional Movement kept their three seats.

Up to 15 other members will be appointed by Kuwait's ruling emir to form a cabinet.

Dania Thafer, executive director of Gulf International Forum, said the new lawmakers have the potential to swing votes on certain issues.

Kuwait bans political parties, and candidates run for election as individuals despite their political affiliations. Its legislature has more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence motions.

However, frequent political deadlock has for decades led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament.

"There is now what can be described as a parliamentary majority with reformist intentions," said Ahmad al Deyain of the Kuwait Progressive Movement.

He said the majority of the new parliament is made up of individual lawmakers, not a partisan majority with a particular programme, who would move away from an opposition position if the government proves reformist.