A controversial land-use bill has pitted Indigenous communities in Brazil against powerful lobby groups, which want to grow crops and mine minerals in the forested lands where Indigenous people have lived for centuries.

Thousands of people belonging to different tribes have taken part in rallies after the Brazilian lower house of Congress passed a bill titled PL 490/2007 that would make it easier for the corporations to move onto the land belonging to Indigenous people.

The bill has not yet been signed into a law but it will test left-leaning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s ability to fend off the crisis.

"Many of us are leaving the territories to carry out demonstrations," Alessandra Korap, an Indigenous leader for the Munduruku people tells TRT World.

The 39-year-old is part of the Munduruku tribe, a community of 14,000 people, who live in settlements scattered across the Tapajos River Basin in Brazil’s Amazonian states of Para and Mato Grosso.

Reports suggest Lula could veto the bill, however, a large number of conservative lawmakers in Congress can make it difficult for him to do so.

Last year Lula returned to Brazil's presidency on a campaign that pledged to protect the rights of Indigenous peoples and protect Amazon jungles from deforestation.

His predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, oversaw policies, which allowed agribusinesses to quickly expand their footprint in the rainforests that are home Indigenous communities and a biodiverse ecosystem.

History repeats itself

A crucial aspect of the bill involves transferring the powers to demarcate tribal lands from the executive to the legislative branch of the Brazilian government.

Currently the decision to determine the boundaries of Indigenous lands is undertaken by the National Indian Foundation (Funai), a government body that establishes and carries out policies in relation to Indigenous peoples through an administrative procedure involving technical and legal reviews.

Critics of the bill say it would strip powers of government bodies such as the environmental ministry and the recently established Indigenous ministry, undermining their authority to enforce protections and the demarcations of Indigenous lands.

The bill passed by the lower house last week could further open the door to the powerful agribusiness sector to exploit the land in Amazon rainforest, they say.

Now it goes to the Upper House of the Senate.

If the bill gets approved then in the final stage it goes to Lula to be signed off as a law, where he can veto it in whole or in part.

The legislation can kick-start a long battle as Korap knows very well.

Korap, a leader of the Munduruku people, successfully waged a legal battle against British miner Anglo American that in 2001 withdrew 27 mining projects in her Indigenous territory of Sawre Muybu spread over 160,000 hectares of forest.

"It (the bill) is an attempt to erase our memory, to erase our existence in Brazil, to say in the future that the Indigenous people existed a long time back but don’t exist anymore."

Since the arrival of the Portuguese colonizers in the areas that now constitute Brazil, she describes the Munduruku's way of life as being under threat from outsiders.

In the 1980s, the Munduruku people faced a health disaster after their lands were taken over by illegal gold prospectors who contaminated riverways with chemicals. A subsequent investigation revealed that all Munduruku people have some degree of mercury poisoning that can have serious consequences on the tribe’s future generations.

Their ancestral lands have also been scarred by mining, cattle grazing and largely transgenic soya cultivation that, Korap says, is foreign to the local climate and does not bring any benefit for her people.

"We don't even eat soya. Soya goes to cattle, to pigs. It doesn't go on our table. We eat fruit, mandioca, beiju, tapioca, cana, and potato. That’s what people live on. That’s what’s healthy for us.”

She says her community's survival is tied to the bounty of the forest and the bill threatens their way of life.

"In our territory there exists forest, rivers, sources of fish, many fruits, many traditional medicines, but now the agribusiness is growing," she warns.

When big money comes

For years, private companies have pushed to get leases for mines and permission to search for mineral resources, build roads, railways and dams deep inside the Amazon forest.

Fábio M. Alkmin, a researcher in Human Geography at the University of São Paulo, says the bill was first proposed by Homero Pereira, a lawmaker from the Mato Grosso state who is also a cattle rancher, in 2007 and is "closely tied to agribusiness interests."

In the bill, Pereira argues that the demarcations establishing the extent of land belonging to the tribes goes beyond the limits set in Brazil’s Indigenous policy - suggesting tribal communities were allocated more lands than they were supposed to.

Alkmin’s says more than a dozen similar bills are pending approval of Congress.

Like bill PL 490, they are "aimed at the flexibilization of Indigenous territorial rights", he says.

The current bill, PL 490, has two principal objectives.

"Firstly, the economic objective is to allow private capital to enter Indigenous territories, leading to the Indigenous population becoming subservient to capitalist production relationships. The second political objective is to expand the state's authority and control over Indigenous peoples and their territories", Alkmin tells TRT World.

Activists say the proposed law is primarily driven by commercial interests.

Sarah Shenker, the head of Survival International Brazil (SIB) tells TRT World "the final aim is to steal and destroy Indigenous territories - open them up for mining and agribusiness business and profit.”

The campaigner says it could affect all of Brazil's 300 Indigenous peoples and more than a million Individuals and over 100 uncontacted tribes.