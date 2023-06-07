The Turkish parliament has elected Numan Kurtulmus, the vice chair of the Justice and Development (AK Party), as its 30th speaker.

Numan Kurtulmus, a lawmaker from Istanbul province, received 321 votes in the third round of voting by the Grand National Assembly of 600 seats.

In the third round, a minimum of 301 votes was needed.

Numan Kurtulmus, a prominent figure in Turkish politics, was born in the coastal town of Unye, Ordu, in 1959.

Kurtulmus started active politics in 1998 when he assumed the role of Istanbul Provincial Chairman of the Refah Party, subsequently becoming a member of the General Administrative Board.

In 2008, he was elected as the Chairman of the Fazilet Party and later founded the Has Party on November 1, 2010. Two years later, he joined the AK Party.

In 2014, he assumed the role of Deputy Prime Minister in the 62nd Government.

During his extensive political career, Kurtulmus served as Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesperson in the 63rd, 64th, and 65th Governments.

He also served as the Minister of Culture and Tourism following a cabinet reshuffle in the 65th Government.

Kurtulmus continues to be an influential figure within the AK Party, having been elected as a member of the central decision and executive board at the 6th Ordinary Congress. Currently, he holds the position of AK Party Deputy Chairman.