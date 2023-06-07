The EU and Türkiye must boost contacts at all levels with a concrete and positive agenda for full membership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the European Council's head.

In a phone call with Charles Michel on Wednesday, Erdogan underlined Ankara's "great" strategic value to Europe, according to a statement released by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan emphasised the importance of cooperation in updating the Customs Union between the two sides, as well as on visa liberalisation, immigration management, and fighting terrorism.

He also stressed that fair treatment of Türkiye and support for its full EU membership would open new horizons in relations.

For his part, Charles congratulated Erdogan on his reelection as president last month.