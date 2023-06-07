The United Nations is set to launch central archives containing millions of digitised documents that it says provide proof of crimes committed by Daesh in Iraq.

"For us, it is absolutely clear that only if we work side by side with Iraqi authorities, in particular with our counterparts in the Iraqi judiciary, UNITAD can be successful," said the UN's chief investigator Christian Ritscher on Wednesday.

UNITAD, the UN body set up to investigate Daesh crimes in the country, began its fieldwork five years ago in an effort to bring the group to justice.

Ritscher, a German former prosecutor, has been looking into a slew of Daesh atrocities, from murder, torture and mass rape to slavery and genocide.

He says success would mean that perpetrators of "heinous international crimes" are held accountable "through evidence-based trials and before competent courts."

Among the components needed for success are "admissible and reliable evidence," he added.

Digitising documents

"I can assure you that there is no shortage of evidence of ISIL crimes in Iraq," Ritscher said, using an alternate acronym for Daesh.

"ISIL was a large-scale bureaucracy that documented and maintained a state-like administrative system."