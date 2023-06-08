Thursday, June 8, 2023

President Vladimir Putin has instructed emergency services to provide aid to Moscow-controlled areas that were flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

A Kremlin statement said Putin discussed the current situation in the region affected by the incident with Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed governor in Kherson.

"Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations to provide all necessary assistance to households affected by the flood, in full compliance with the standards of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The Russian leader also ordered an analysis of the needs that emerge in the region, it added.

The dam was destroyed on Tuesday, forcing thousands to flee their homes as water surged into the Dnipro River, flooding dozens of villages and parts of the capital Kherson and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame over the dam's collapse.

More updates👇

1901 GMT — Dutch to send rescue boats, water pumps to Ukraine

The Netherlands is sending dozens of boats, water pumps and other water-resistant gear to Ukraine to help with rescue operations in the wake of the Kakhovka dam breach, officials said.

Gear to be sent "as quickly as possible" includes 32 rescue boats, 15 water pumps and around 180 life jackets, the Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Ministry said in a statement.

"We are doing everything we can to help Ukraine in this. It's terrible what happened," Dutch Development Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in the statement.

1840 GMT — US, UK pledge continued support for Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden has voiced confidence that the US would provide long-term military support to Ukraine.

"The fact of the matter is that I believe we'll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, on his end, said Ukraine's supporters needed to send a strong signal to Putin that their backing for Kiev will not weaken as the war goes on.

"We're not going anywhere. We will be here for as long as it takes. And hopefully that will speed up the calculation in his (Putin's) mind that he should withdraw his forces," he said.

1632 GMT — WHO eyes dire health impact of Ukraine dam destruction

The World Health Organization has said it was rushing in supplies and upping surveillance after Ukraine's dam disaster, amid an increased threat of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

"The impact on the region's water supply, sanitation systems and public health services cannot be underestimated," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, warning that the broader impact on health could also be dramatic.

"WHO has rushed in to support the authorities and health care workers in preventive measures against waterborne diseases and to improve disease surveillance," he said.

Teresa Zakaria, a WHO technical officer for emergencies response, said samples of the cholera bacteria have been found in the environment in Ukraine, although no human cases have yet been reported there since Russia launched its full-scale offensive in February last year.

"At any given moment... we could start finding cases," she told reporters, adding that WHO had been working with Ukraine's health ministry "to make sure that mechanisms are in place to enable the importation of vaccines as soon as they are required."

1628 GMT — Top general tells Putin how Russia repelled major Ukrainian attack - defence ministry

The general in charge of Russia's troops in Ukraine has briefed President Putin on how his forces repelled a large-scale Ukrainian attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of his subordinates said.

Russian Colonel General Alexander Romanchuk said attacking Ukrainian forces had run into serious problems in a Russian minefield, that Russia had used bombers to repel them, and alleged that Russian forces had destroyed three German-made Leopard tanks.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier that Russian forces had withstood fierce overnight attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the frontline in Zaporizhzhia and had inflicted heavy losses on them.

There was no immediate comment on the situation from the Ukrainian defence ministry.

1620 GMT — NATO chief urges speedy Ukraine aid after dam explosion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged members of the alliance to speed up humanitarian assistance to Ukraine after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam after Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba briefed NATO ambassadors via video link.

Stoltenberg told the meeting that "the consequences for thousands of people and for the environment are dramatic, and he urged Allies to provide support expeditiously", NATO said in a statement.

"Allies expressed strong solidarity with Ukraine, and many are already providing critical aid, including water filters, pumps, generators, and shelter equipment," it said.

1556 GMT — UN willing to help people in flooded areas under Russian control if Moscow allows access: Ukraine

Ukraine has said United Nations personnel will be deployed on the left bank of the Dnieper River once Russia provides access and security guarantees, following flooding in areas downstream since Tuesday as a result of a blast that damaged the Kakhovka dam.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown discussed bolstering UN assistance in Ukraine to overcome the “humanitarian consequences” caused by flooding after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

"The sides agreed that the UN units will go to the affected areas in the temporarily occupied territories from the Ukraine-controlled territories as soon as Russia provides access and security guarantees," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1539 GMT — 16,000 people affected by flooding after Ukraine dam destruction: UN

The United Nations refugee agency has said some 16,000 people have been affected by flooding in the areas controlled by Ukraine after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Citing national authorities, the UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told Anadolu that as of 0500 GMT (8 am local), 1,995 people have been reportedly evacuated or left the area, while hundreds of thousands lack access to safe drinking water.

Regarding the people affected in the areas under Russia's control, Mantoo said: "Many thousands more in the areas under the temporary military control of the Russian Federation have been affected to whom humanitarian organisations currently have no access."

1504 GMT — Ukraine says foreign countries won’t send troops until conflict is over

Ukraine's foreign minister has said that foreign countries will not send troops to the war-torn country until the conflict with Russia is over, adding that Kiev has not made such a request.

“Until the end of the armed conflict in the territory of Ukraine, foreign countries will not deploy their troops in the territory of our state. Moreover, we do not ask for this – we say: give us weapons, we ourselves know how to fight,” Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.

While Kiev's membership in NATO will not end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it will help to prevent future conflicts from arising, Kuleba argued.

1429 GMT — Ukraine: Nine injured in Russian shelling of flood-hit Kherson

Ukraine has said nine people were injured in Russian shelling in the Kherson region as it deals with massive flooding from the destruction of a dam in Russian-held territory.

"As a result of shelling in the Kherson region, where evacuation measures are taking place, nine people were injured," Ukraine's interior ministry said, adding there were "no dead".

It said those wounded were six civilians, one police officer and two employees of the State Emergency Service. Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said a doctor and a German volunteer were among the injured.

In a nearby village, "four locals were injured by shelling", the prosecutor's office said.

The shelling came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kherson to assess the damage.

1334 GMT —Russia claims repelling Ukrainian offensive in Zaporizhzhia

Russia has said its forces had repelled large-scale overnight attempts by Ukrainian troops, involving 1,500 soldiers, to break through the frontline in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and had inflicted heavy losses on them.

"Today at 1:30 am (2230 GMT) in the Zaporizhzhia area... there was an attempt to break through our defences," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"The enemy was stopped and retreated after heavy losses," Shoigu said, adding that the Ukrainian forces had used 150 armoured vehicles in their offensive.

Already this week, Russia has said it has repelled several assaults by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian officials have said their forces were ready for a long-expected counteroffensive but that there would be no formal announcement when it begins.

1313 GMT — Ukraine fears losing millions of tonnes of crops after dam collapse

Ukrainian agriculture's losses from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam could be much higher than previously expected because the disaster inflicted "years" of damage to irrigation, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky has said.

Speaking on national television, Solsky said it was obvious that there would be no water in the region's irrigation systems for "years" and that to repair them, the Kakhovka dam would have to be restored.

The Ukrainian agriculture ministry earlier warned that the country could lose several million tonnes of crops because of flooding caused by the destruction of the dam.

It said the dam's destruction would flood tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in southern Ukraine and could turn at least 500,000 hectares of land left without irrigation into "deserts", adding that flooded land would require a full agro-ecological assessment of the soil condition and in most cases, special soil restoration methods would need to be applied.

1045 GMT — Kremlin accuses Ukraine of shelling Russian rescuers in dam flood zone

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of shelling Russian rescue workers in the area flooded after the huge Kakhovka dam in Ukraine's Kherson region was breached earlier this week.