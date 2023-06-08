Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are holding talks to resolve a years-long deadlock involving the renewal of the Pakistani passports of some 250,000 Rohingya Muslims living in the kingdom in order to maintain their legal status, officials have said.

Discussions are being held on Riyadh's request, following the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood 's two-day visit to Islamabad last month.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency [AA], Qadir Yar Tiwana, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, confirmed that the two sides are discussing the renewal of passports and a joint committee has been formed to look into the matter.

An official at Pakistan's Embassy in Riyadh, wishing not to be named, told AA that a meeting with the Saudi officials is going to be held "soon to take a definitive decision."

"No final decision has so far been taken; however, it's likely to be resolved soon," he said.

The official said: "When these Rohingya moved to Saudi Arabia in the 1960s, there was an understanding that Riyadh would eventually grant them citizenship. That's why Pakistan, which kept on renewing their passports, stopped the process in 2012."

Secondly, he said, many Rohingya got married to Saudi women, and according to local laws, their kids cannot be considered Saudi citizens.

These children are stateless since they don't have either Saudi or Pakistani passports.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch did not respond to messages and calls from AA.