Britain will host the world's first summit on artificial intelligence [AI] later this year, in a bid to broker a common approach by countries to limit the technology's potential doomsday risks while harnessing its potential, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

"AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure," Sunak said in Washington ahead of White House talks with US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

"Time and time again throughout history, we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again."

The summit is expected to take place in the autumn and will gather "like-minded countries" to shape a regulatory response, Sunak's spokesperson said, following a G7 call for action in Japan last month.

The spokesperson denied that the summit was intended as a counterweight to efforts to use AI by the likes of China and Russia.

But while post-Brexit Britain looks also to host a future world regulator for AI, the United States and European Union are already forging ahead with their own direct dialogue on the rapidly evolving technology.

US support for summit