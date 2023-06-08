WORLD
Taiwan alerts air defence system after China's warplanes enter defence zone
More than three dozen Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone over the course of about six hours, the island's defence ministry says.
Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.  / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 8, 2023

Taiwan has activated its defence systems after reporting 37 Chinese military aircraft flying into the island's air defence zone, some of which then flew into the western Pacific, in Beijing's latest mass air incursion.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that from 5:00 am (2100 GMT on Wednesday) it had detected 37 Chinese air force planes, including J-11 and J-16 fighters as well as nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flying into the southwestern corner of its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ.

China has over the past three years regularly flown its air force into the skies near the island, though not into Taiwan's territorial air space.

The ADIZ is a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols to give its forces more time to respond to threats.

Some of the Chinese aircraft flew to Taiwan's southeast and crossed into the western Pacific to perform "air surveillance and long-distance navigation training", the ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan sent its aircraft and ships to keep watch and activated land-based missile systems, it added, using its standard wording for how it responds to such Chinese activity.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China-Taiwan tensions

China completed a second phase of joint air patrols with Russia over the Western Pacific on Wednesday, following flights on the previous day over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, prompting concern in Japan over its national security.

Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan, which manages the unofficial relationship between Washington and Taipei, is visiting Taiwan this week.

On Monday, she told Taiwan media that the United States had an enduring interest in preserving stability in the Taiwan Strait and the United States would continue to arm the island, a source of constant friction in Sino-US ties.

In April, China held war games around Taiwan following a trip to the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei strongly rejects, and routinely denounces high-level meetings between Taiwanese and foreign leaders and officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
