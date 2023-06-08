Members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority have testified in person for the first time in Buenos Aires, as part of an Argentinian judicial investigation into alleged crimes by the Myanmar military, an activist told AFP news agency.

Wednesday's hearing, behind closed doors, was "a historic day for everyone in Burma," as Myanmar is also known, said Maung Tun Khin, president of the British-based Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.

"Finally in-person hearings are taking place and strong evidence" is being produced in a court of law, he said.

He did not specify the identity nor the number of "survivors" who had testified, nor the facts concerned, for "security reasons."

The hearings of half a dozen people were expected to continue until June 13, according to a source familiar with the case.

In 2021, Argentina's justice system, responding to a complaint, announced it was opening an investigation into alleged crimes by Myanmar soldiers against the Rohingya, under the principle of universal jurisiction enshrined in the constitution.