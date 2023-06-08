WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rohingya testify in-person on alleged Myanmar war crimes in Argentina court
Responding to a complaint in 2021, Argentina's justice system opened an investigation into alleged crimes by Myanmar soldiers against the Rohingya.
Rohingya testify in-person on alleged Myanmar war crimes in Argentina court
The hearings of half a dozen people were expected to continue until June 13. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
June 8, 2023

Members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority have testified in person for the first time in Buenos Aires, as part of an Argentinian judicial investigation into alleged crimes by the Myanmar military, an activist told AFP news agency.

Wednesday's hearing, behind closed doors, was "a historic day for everyone in Burma," as Myanmar is also known, said Maung Tun Khin, president of the British-based Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.

"Finally in-person hearings are taking place and strong evidence" is being produced in a court of law, he said.

He did not specify the identity nor the number of "survivors" who had testified, nor the facts concerned, for "security reasons."

The hearings of half a dozen people were expected to continue until June 13, according to a source familiar with the case.

In 2021, Argentina's justice system, responding to a complaint, announced it was opening an investigation into alleged crimes by Myanmar soldiers against the Rohingya, under the principle of universal jurisiction enshrined in the constitution.

RECOMMENDED

That same year, six Rohingya women, living as refugees in Bangladesh, had participated in a virtual hearing before an Argentinian court, citing sexual assaults and the death of relatives as a result of regime repression.

"In-person hearings of survivors continue, very important evidence is being produced," said Maung Tun Khin.

Argentina's courts have in the past agreed to examine overseas cases under the principle of universal jurisdiction, in particular crimes committed under the fascist regime of Francisco Franco in Spain.

The principle makes it possible to prosecute the alleged perpetrators of some of the most serious crimes, regardless of their nationality or where the crimes were committed.

About 750,000 members of the Rohingya community fled to Bangladesh in 2017 from a crackdown by the Myanmar military, which is now the subject of separate proceedings before the International Criminal Court and for "acts of genocide" before the International Court of Justice.

RelatedRohingya crisis: Who’s who in the conflict?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December