One of the PKK/KCK terror group's senior leaders, Sinan Dijvar (code named Fehmi Ogmen), has been neutralised in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in northern Iraq.

In addition, Mazlum Kocer, who was in charge of the S.Resit Battalion, (code named Mehmet Salih Cakal) and their driver Ararat Tolhildan (code named Ahmed Muhammed Ali) were neutralised in the same operation, a Defence Ministry statement said on Thursday.

In a statement, security sources told TRT World that Ogmen joined the organisation in 1993 and has been involved in carrying out attacks in Türkiye and abroad. By organising many terror activities in Türkiye, he was determined to be one of the senior leaders of the terror organisation.

MIT was able to locate a secret area used by the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq by tracking high-level names with the local intelligence network it has established and through work carried out by its field agents, the statement said.

It sent field resources to the region at regular intervals to secure details about the area and frequently changed its team members in the region in order not to attract attention.

Other than the known intelligence techniques, MIT also used separate "intelligence networks" to follow the activities of Ogmen and his team step by step, the statement added.