Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior leader of PKK/KCK Fehmi Ogmen
Ogmen had been on the country's wanted list and was neutralised alongside two other terrorists in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in northern Iraq.
"The exact location of Ogmen (R) and the two other PKK/KCK terrorists was determined by MIT field agents and intelligence networks". / Photo: AA / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
June 8, 2023

One of the PKK/KCK terror group's senior leaders, Sinan Dijvar (code named Fehmi Ogmen), has been neutralised in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in northern Iraq.

In addition, Mazlum Kocer, who was in charge of the S.Resit Battalion, (code named Mehmet Salih Cakal) and their driver Ararat Tolhildan (code named Ahmed Muhammed Ali) were neutralised in the same operation, a Defence Ministry statement said on Thursday.

In a statement, security sources told TRT World that Ogmen joined the organisation in 1993 and has been involved in carrying out attacks in Türkiye and abroad. By organising many terror activities in Türkiye, he was determined to be one of the senior leaders of the terror organisation.

MIT was able to locate a secret area used by the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq by tracking high-level names with the local intelligence network it has established and through work carried out by its field agents, the statement said.

It sent field resources to the region at regular intervals to secure details about the area and frequently changed its team members in the region in order not to attract attention.

Other than the known intelligence techniques, MIT also used separate "intelligence networks" to follow the activities of Ogmen and his team step by step, the statement added.

Ogmen's location had been determined by agents for a while but was being monitored "moment by moment" for the right time to carry out the operation, the statement said.

"With the MIT pressing the button at the most appropriate time in order to deal a heavy blow to the organisation's command level, the operation was successfully completed," the statement said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the terrorist group’s Syrian branch.

