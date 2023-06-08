WORLD
Deadly blast targets mosque in northern Afghanistan
Local officials in the country's northern province of Badakhshan say the blast occurred near Nabawi mosque, during the funeral ceremony of the former deputy governor Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi.
People run away after a bomb explosion during Fatiha prayers at the Nabawi mosque in the Hesa-e-Awal area of Fayzabad district, Badakhshan province on June 8, 2023. / Others
June 8, 2023

At least 15 people have been killed and 50 others injured in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province during a memorial ceremony for a deputy governor who was killed in another blast two days earlier.

Thursday's explosion occurred near Nabawi mosque during a funeral for Mawlavi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan. He was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday alongside his driver in Faizabad in the capital of the province.

A local hospital administration confirmed Thursday's casualty figures and stated that the dead and injured were mostly moved to the health facility, according to local broadcaster Tolo News.

Earlier, Moazuddin Ahmadi, the provincial director of information and culture, also confirmed the explosion but couldn't provide other detail. He said there are casualties and an investigation is ongoing.

Local sources who spoke on condition of anonymity say the blast happened inside the mosque where Taliban officials and local people attended the memorial ceremony.

Daesh attacks

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack.

However, Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s car bombing that killed the deputy governor and his driver. Ten people were also wounded in that blast.

Ahmadi was wounded in the explosion and died shortly after at a local hospital, according to the director of the information and culture in Badakhshan.

In December, a car bombing killed Badakhshan’s provincial police chief as he made his way to work.

The regional affiliate of Daesh in South Asia and Central Asia — known as the Daesh-K — said at the time that it had carried out that attack.

Daesh said it had parked an explosive-laden car on the road and detonated it when the police chief was close by.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
