An Israeli parliamentarian and member of the Likud Party – an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – has stirred anger in the Muslim world with a controversial proposal to split the Al Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem between worshippers of Islam and Judaism.

Under the proposal of Knesset member Amit Haveli, the southern Al Aqsa Mosque and its annexes will go to the Muslim worshippers, while the Jews will have control of the central and northern area, including the famed Dome of the Rock, also known as Qubbat al-Ṣakhra.

According to news reports, Halevi wants Jordan to be stripped of its role as the custodian of Islam’s third holiest site — a bid that could unravel decades of uneasy peace in the Middle East. Halevi said it is a “sin to history” to give a foreign nation the custodian status instead of Israel.

Halevi also wants Jews visiting the Al Aqsa compound to be allowed access to all the gates like Muslims, instead of just the southwestern Mughrabi Gate.

While less known than other jingoistic members among Netanyahu’s allies, Halevi has been trying to elevate his status by taking action and announcing plans that appeal to the country’s right-wing crowd. Last month, he joined thousands of right-wing nationalists who staged the annual ‘Flag March’ celebrating Israel’s capture of the holy city in 1967.

'Provoking controversy'

While it is unclear if the government could adopt Halevi’s proposal, it has already served part of its purpose of provoking controversy among Palestinians and Muslims.

He claimed that since The Dome of the Rock stands on the site of the older First and Second Holy Temples, then it should belong to the Jews.

“This is most of the area of ​​the mountain, which is first in its sanctity for the Jewish people,” he said.

Halevi said that Muslim worshippers can continue to pray at Al Aqsa in the southern part of the compound.

“If they pray there, it does not make the entire Temple Mount a holy place for Muslims. It wasn’t, and it won’t be,” he contended.

“We will take the northern end and pray there. The entire mountain is sacred to us, and the Dome of the Rock is where the Temple stood. This should be our guideline. Israel is leading. It will be a historical, religious and national statement."

The argument, however, has naturally not gone down well in the Muslim world, including among Palestinians.

Online, Muslims are calling for resistance against Halevi's plan. A Twitter user wrote, “Another unilateral, arbitrary plan outside international law.”